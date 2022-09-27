Bon Voyage! Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Italy To Support Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid For Milan Fashion Week

Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Italy, coincidentally during the same time his rumored new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sighting gives weight to the potential new fling, as Leo is fresh off the heels of a breakup — notably after his ex-girlfriend turned 25 years old, aka the "cut-off" date for his relationships.

Could Gigi, 27, be the end of his midway-through-their-twenties romantic endeavors?