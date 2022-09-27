Bon Voyage! Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Italy To Support Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid For Milan Fashion Week
Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Italy, coincidentally during the same time his rumored new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sighting gives weight to the potential new fling, as Leo is fresh off the heels of a breakup — notably after his ex-girlfriend turned 25 years old, aka the "cut-off" date for his relationships.
Could Gigi, 27, be the end of his midway-through-their-twenties romantic endeavors?
The model and actor are "fully seeing each other," according to a source for Entertainment Tonight.
The insider’s confirmation aligns with DiCaprio’s Mediterranean trip, where he was spotted looking casual with friends in Milan. DiCaprio wore an unassuming baseball cap paired with a suit.
Gigi was set to walk in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Fashion Week in Milan. Following the catwalk, she attended the label’s after-party.
Also in attendance at the Versace show was Leo's most recent ex, Camila Morrone.
Wearing a sheer corset paired with trousers, Morrone shared snaps of her Versace-filled evening on her Instagram story on Friday, September 23.
Morrone and DiCaprio called it quits in August after dating four years and shortly after her milestone twenty-fifth birthday.
The firestorm of Insta stories comes after a report that Leo is "smitten" with Gigi. They had been spotted together in New York City at the beginning of September for NYFW festivities.
“She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to,” a film source close to the actor shared following their sighting together at Casa Cipriani on September 10.
On how Leo and Gigi got together, the source revealed that the two have known each other in passing for years. “They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” the source shared.
However, the casual acquaintanceship was never able to develop into something romantic because they both were involved with other people. Before Gigi’s budding relationship with Leo, she was in a five-year romance with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik.
Gigi and Zayn ended their long-term relationship in October 2021 after welcoming their daughter, Khai.
“A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” the film source stated on Leo’s opportunity to pursue Gigi romantically.
While sources can confirm the two are more than just friends, the model and actor are in no rush for labels.
“Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything,” another source close to Leo insisted, adding, “I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance.”