‘Everything You Taught Is A Lie’: Woman Survivor Of Warren Jeffs’ Religious Cult Shares Church's Secrets In Bombshell TikTok Video
A survivor of Warren Jeffs’ religious cult has opened up on life since escaping the Fundamentalist of Ladder Day Saints (FLDS), RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ruby Steed, 24, grew up in the Mormon-based religious cult. Since escaping the life-threatening situation she was born into, Steed has turned a new leaf and is experiencing normalcy for the first time.
In a viral TikTok video, that has now amassed more than 3 million views, Steed begins the video by saying, “If these two could have a conversation...”
On-screen, side by side, is a picture of young Ruby dressed in traditional FLDS attire and her current photo. Steed and her family were members of Jeffs’ cult, where he had over 70 wives — 24 of whom were underage girls.
Jeff was arrested in 2008 after horrendous allegations of abuse against women and children emerged. During his reign as FLDS president which began in 2002, Jeffs unleashed a tyrant rule on his followers that included brainwashing, imprisonment, sexual and physical abuse.
Jeffs remains in prison for his crimes.
Through Steed’s TikTok, she answers various ‘questions’ that she imagines her younger self would ask if she could see her present day life.
“Do we still dress like this?,” Ruby asks herself, “Nope, we get a whole new wardrobe.”
“Are we still close with mom?,” another question ring out as a photo of young Ruby and her mother appears on screen. “She's our best friend,” Ruby responds.
“Do we still go to church?,” she asks before answering, “No, everything you taught is a lie.” A handcuffed Jeffs is then featured on screen.
“So we left?,” young Ruby asks for clarification. “Yes, and it was the best decision we ever made,” she reaffirms herself.
Through the series of questions, ‘future’ Ruby reveals that a life her younger self could never imagine possible has come true.
Growing up she believed she would never have a choice in who she would marry, never hold a career outside of the home and would never travel to experience the world beyond the FLDS tight grasp.
“Cried making this,” Ruby captioned the TikTok, adding, “She had no idea how much better life was about to get.”
Now, Ruby is an accomplished hairdresser, living a life she could never fathom prior to escaping the cult. Her talents have taken her around the world and the freedom of expression being a hairstylist gives her starkly contrasts the role she believed she would fulfill as a young girl.