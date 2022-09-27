‘Everything You Taught Is A Lie’: Woman Survivor Of Warren Jeffs’ Religious Cult Shares Church's Secrets In Bombshell TikTok Video

In a viral TikTok video, that has now amassed more than 3 million views, Steed begins the video by saying, “If these two could have a conversation...”

On-screen, side by side, is a picture of young Ruby dressed in traditional FLDS attire and her current photo. Steed and her family were members of Jeffs’ cult, where he had over 70 wives — 24 of whom were underage girls.

Jeff was arrested in 2008 after horrendous allegations of abuse against women and children emerged. During his reign as FLDS president which began in 2002, Jeffs unleashed a tyrant rule on his followers that included brainwashing, imprisonment, sexual and physical abuse.

Jeffs remains in prison for his crimes.