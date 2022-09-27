'Money Over Ethics': Kim Kardashian Torn To Shreds Over Collab With Dolce & Gabbana After Fashion Brand's Scandal-Plagued History
Kim Kardashian is under fire over for collaboration with fashion powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana due to the brand's scandal-plagued history, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, pop culture writer Evan Ross Katz posted a statement answering questions he received about Kardashian teaming up with the duo for their spring/summer 2023 fashion show, sparking a heated conversation amongst fans.
"The D&G story has been written before," Katz explained in a caption. "So it's really not a matter of publications balking at having the conversation. It's simply that it's been had. And the industry (largely but not entirely) has made its stance clear: $ > ethics. It's a multi-billion dollar industry so though that's disappointing, it shouldn't be surprising."
In the comments, several people were sharing their own thoughts on the subject.
"Been asked to wear them. Won't. Ever. Too many great fashion options without the self hate," one wrote. "They trying their best to back track their comments and stances by outfitting Legendary for an episode and doing LGBT things here and there but I stopped buying them," another wrote.
Meanwhile, Katz went on to explain why he no longer calls out celebrities and designers who are working with or for Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
"For one, I couldn't keep up," he admitted. "For two, not everybody is in a situation where they can turn down a check from a brand that seemingly has endless funds," Katz continued, revealing he hasn't had a change of heart.
"My feelings on the matter remain steadfast," the columnist concluded.
Models were seen sashaying the runway in a collection of reworked archival looks curated by Kardashian before she briefly stepped on stage to greet fans with a bow at the end of the show, wearing a sparkling black gown while waving alongside D&G.
Despite the brand's controversial past, Kardashian sang its praises in a statement.
"What started as a conversation with Domenico & Stefano over dinner, [led] to a months long adventure," she gushed in a social media caption. "This process really allowed me to express my creativity without limitations."
Their latest advertising campaign entitled Ciao Kim has sparked backlash from some fans who referenced the brand's history filled with racism and homophobia allegations.
Some of their notable scandals included depicting an Asian woman struggling to eat Italian food as a part of their "DG Loves China" campaign.
D&G also sent shockwaves in 2015 by speaking out against same-sex parenting. Dolce went on to describe children born through IVF as "children of chemistry, synthetic children."
It sparked an angry reaction from Elton John before Dolce explained he has traditional views and it was not his intention to "offend anyone" with the ill-chosen remarks.