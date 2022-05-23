Awkward! Kardashian Family Allows Dolce & Gabbana To Sponsor Kourtney's Wedding, Despite 'Cheap' Shade & Backlash

The designers also sparked fury in 2015 when they spoke out against gay fathers having children through surrogate mothers — with many fans pointing out that Kim has welcomed two of her children via surrogate.

"The only family is the traditional one," Domenico Dolce and Stefano said at the time. "No chemical offsprings and rented uterus: life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed."

Some have also labeled the brand as racist over a series of controversial ads they shared featuring a Chinese model, who later said "it nearly killed my career."

Despite the backlash the brand has faced over the years, Kourtney proudly wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress for her star-studded wedding in Italy this weekend.