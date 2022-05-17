Kourtney Kardashian Spotted For First Time Since Surprise Wedding To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and one of her children were recently spotted, marking the first time The Kardashians star has been seen since her official wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 43-year-old star and her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope – who she shares with her Scott Disick – grabbed smoothies in Calabasas on Monday, although her new husband was nowhere to be seen despite the pair’s marriage the night before in Santa Barbara.