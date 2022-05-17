Kourtney Kardashian Spotted For First Time Since Surprise Wedding To Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and one of her children were recently spotted, marking the first time The Kardashians star has been seen since her official wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 43-year-old star and her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope – who she shares with her Scott Disick – grabbed smoothies in Calabasas on Monday, although her new husband was nowhere to be seen despite the pair’s marriage the night before in Santa Barbara.
Kourtney was photographed dressed down and completely casual while wearing a snug skeleton jumpsuit paired with a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, and a pair of black Balenciaga sneakers.
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also opted not to wear any makeup during her quick smoothie run, although just hours earlier she was dressed to the nines in a beautiful, above-the-knee white wedding dress and adorned with many beauty cosmetics to look perfect on her special day.
As Radar reported, Kourtney and Travis officially tied the knot together during a small and private ceremony in Santa Barbara Sunday night weeks after first walking down the aisle in Las Vegas last month following the Grammys.
Immediately after the latest wedding ceremony, the couple was photographed outside the Santa Barbara courthouse in front of a lowrider convertible with a sign reading, "JUST MARRIED."
On Monday, Kourtney also posted a series of black-and-white photographs from the wedding showing her and her Blink-182 drummer husband shortly after tying the knot. The snaps were captioned, “Till death do us part.”
Sources claim Kourtney and Travis plan to have yet another — and this time bigger — wedding ceremony in Italy “very soon.”
“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” an insider close to Kourtney and Travis spilled shortly after the weekend ceremony.
“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited,” the source added.