Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Secretly Married In Las Vegas After The Grammys, Inside Their Sin City Nuptials
Kourtney Kardashian is hitched! The oldest Kardashian sibling said "I do" to Travis Barker after the Grammys in a Las Vegas chapel.
According to reports, the famous couple walked down the aisle at 1:30 AM on Monday, just hours after Barker rocked the award stage with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.
Kourtney and Travis kept the ceremony as quiet as possible. The duo reportedly did not allow the venue to take photographs. Instead, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Blink 182 drummer bought their own photographer along with security.
Of course, what's a Vegas wedding without an Elvis impersonator?
Kourtney and Travis made it clear they wanted The King to officiate their Sin City ceremony. It was the Elvis impersonator who declared them husband and wife.
The chapel's owner was also their witness. They made it official with a marriage license.
Sources connected to the couple reveal this won't be their only ceremony. Insiders claim Kourtney and Travis will have "several" other celebrations to mark their marriage.
The drummer popped the question in October, less than one year after they began dating.
Travis got down on one knee on the beach in Montecito, CA, and his over-the-top display of love did not disappoint. He set up hundreds of red roses and white candles in the sand.
In photos caught by eyewitnesses, Kourtney couldn't hold back her excitement.
The couple has been quiet about wedding planning so their Sin City marriage might have been a last-minute decision, but Kourtney was glowing hours before.
Walking the red carpet with her husband-to-be, the lovers couldn't get enough of each other. They even displayed major PDA, jabbing their tongues into the other's mouths in front of photographers.
Kourtney looked like the
proud girlfriend blushing bride while watching Barker on the Grammy stage. Little did anyone know, they'd be Mr. and Mrs. post-award show.
The married couple has been working hard to gel their families. Kourtney has three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with her ex Scott Disick. Travis shares a stepdaughter — Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — and two biological kids — Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
It's worth mentioning that Kourtney's family returns to the small screen when their Hulu show, The Kardashian, airs later this month. Perfect timing for a spur-of-the-moment wedding!