Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wed In Santa Barbara Ceremony After Vegas Nuptials
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in Santa Barbara, making their union official weeks after marrying in Sin City.
On Sunday, the loved-up couple exchanged their vows in a smaller ceremony.
Kourtney looked stunning in white, wearing an above-the-knee dress while her dashing groom was in a suit on the steps of what appeared to be the downtown courthouse, TMZ reported.
Following the ceremony, they were seen standing in front of a lowrider convertible, which had a sign strapped to the front grill reading "JUST MARRIED."
Just last month, the famous couple got hitched after the Grammys in a Las Vegas chapel, although it wasn't legal in the eyes of the law.
After their PDA-filled outing made headlines, the Poosh founder told fans the Sin City ceremony was just for fun. "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away at 2 AM, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she gushed.
The Blink-182 rocker previously popped the question to his neighbor-turned-fiancée at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, last October.
He pulled out the stops with her dazzling wedding ring too, surprising her with a ginormous oval-shaped diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
Kourtney and Travis are now looking forward to this next chapter of life with their blended family.
The Kardashians reality star shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
As for Travis, he shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a close bond with 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Shanna shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
In a recent Billboard cover story, Travis raved over the undeniable connection he has with Kourtney and talked about how they compliment each other.
"We're very similar, with our backs to the wall. We have no quit," he gushed. "I need someone like that in my life."
Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Barker!