Johnny Depp Calls Ex-TMZ Producer To Witness Box After Accusing Amber Heard Of Tipping Off Paparazzi, Leaking Explosive Video

An ex-TMZ producer will testify on behalf of Johnny Depp in the $100 million court war with Amber Heard — only days after the actor’s team accused the actress of calling the paparazzi to catch her filing for a restraining order and leaking photos of her alleged bruises.

Sources close to Depp tell Radar, Morgan Tremaine — who worked at the entertainment news outlet from 2015 through August 2017 — will take the stand on Wednesday.