‘I Was Much More Androgynous’: Mick Jagger TRASHES Harry Styles, Claims Pop Star Doesn’t Have Moves Like Jagger

styles jagger
Source: MEGA
By:

May 23 2022, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Legendary rocker Mick Jagger ripped the comparison between his early career and Harry Styles, basically telling the heartthrob he doesn’t have “Moves Like Jagger.”

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Jagger discussed a host of issues, including those comparisons to Styles.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Jagger told the outlet. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

styles
Source: MEGA
Jagger said he likes Styles and the two have an “easy relationship.” But he stopped the comparison there.

Styles has long been a fan of the Rolling Stones frontman and taken inspiration from his clothes to doing an impersonation of the iconic musician during an appearance on Saturday Night Life, according to People Magazine.

jagger
Source: MEGA

The comparison between the two musicians started early in the career of the One Direction alum.

In 2006, his producer Jeff Bhasker said that the two have numerous similarities, according to the Associated Press.

“I want to squash all these comparisons between Mick Jagger and Harry, but he really does have that energy where he’s, like, the coolest guy in the room. After working with Mick, there’s a similarity there. There’s only one Mick Jagger and there’s only one Harry Styles, but they both have that kind of charisma,” Bhasker said. “It’s like what life should be - be cool, man. Love one another.”

styles
Source: MEGA
The two singers have also admitted to drug use early in the career.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” Styles said in a 2019 interview. “We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. You’d hear the blender going, and think, ‘So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning.’”

