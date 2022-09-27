Kenan Thompson's Former 'SNL' Co-Star Chris Redd Dating His Estranged Wife As Insider Shuts Down Firing Rumors
Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, has moved on with his former SNL costar Chris Redd, RadarOnline.com has learned, and Thompson appears to have given his blessing.
The new couple apparently became official within the past year, at which point the exes were already living separate lives.
Insiders claimed to TMZ that Evangeline and Thompson had been intending to divorce since 2019, with the All That comedian following through in May. In the filing was a request for a 50/50 custody split for their daughters, Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.
Just one month prior, news broke of their split following 11 years of marriage and nearly 15 years together. Sources said they had been separated for at least a year. As of late, Thompson had been in L.A. working on his new show and Evangeline was in New York.
The now-former flames got married in a 2011 ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium.
Redd and Evangeline were recently spotted out together in the Big Apple, which led some to speculate that Thompson was somehow involved in the former's announcement that he wouldn't be returning for SNL's 48th season.
Insiders debunked rumors that Thompson got Redd fired, stating that Redd actually chose to leave because of a handful of upcoming projects, including an Audible launch with SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels.
Before the show's 48th season, Rudd said it was bittersweet to be departing.
"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," he wrote in a statement.
"Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough," Rudd continued.
His exit followed suit of longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. All left the show after the season 47 finale.
As for Thompson's reaction to his ex's romance with Rudd, insiders claim he is aware and there's no bad blood between them as the Good Burger star is happily dating other people too.