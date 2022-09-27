Kenan Thompson's Former 'SNL' Co-Star Chris Redd Dating His Estranged Wife As Insider Shuts Down Firing Rumors

Insiders claimed to TMZ that Evangeline and Thompson had been intending to divorce since 2019, with the All That comedian following through in May. In the filing was a request for a 50/50 custody split for their daughters, Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.

Just one month prior, news broke of their split following 11 years of marriage and nearly 15 years together. Sources said they had been separated for at least a year. As of late, Thompson had been in L.A. working on his new show and Evangeline was in New York.

The now-former flames got married in a 2011 ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium.