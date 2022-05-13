'SNL' Star Kenan Thompson Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring Following Shocking Split With Longtime Wife

Thompson and Evangeline's breakup sent shockwaves weeks ago in April, considering they were married for 11 years and together for more than 14. The now-exes share daughters Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.

The former flames dated for four years before getting hitched in front of friends and family members at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in November 2011.

As for their current status, "Kenan and Christina are completely amicable," an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly, claiming they had quietly called it quits long before it went public. "They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation."

"They really just grew apart and wanted different things," the source added. "There's nothing juicy about why they split."