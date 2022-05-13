'SNL' Star Kenan Thompson Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring Following Shocking Split With Longtime Wife
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson appeared to be embracing his new single status following his split from longtime wife Christina Evangeline.
The comedian, 44, was seen without his wedding ring last night during a lavish soirée at Hard Rock Hotel's grand opening in Times Square.
In spite of his recent split, Thompson seemed to have a positive demeanor while mingling with other stars at the event.
"He looked like he was having so much fun," one onlooker told Page Six. "He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was 'just chillin.'"
The Nickelodeon actor was also overheard telling one attendee he was doing "good."
Thompson and Evangeline's breakup sent shockwaves weeks ago in April, considering they were married for 11 years and together for more than 14. The now-exes share daughters Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.
The former flames dated for four years before getting hitched in front of friends and family members at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in November 2011.
As for their current status, "Kenan and Christina are completely amicable," an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly, claiming they had quietly called it quits long before it went public. "They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation."
"They really just grew apart and wanted different things," the source added. "There's nothing juicy about why they split."
Plus, the insider noted that Thompson has remained "very active" in his daughters' lives. "He's an amazing father, especially given his schedule and obligations. The kids spend the majority of the time with their mom but he always makes sure to see them."
Thompson is best known for his successful television career, having recently been named the longest-running cast member on SNL.
"Beyond blessed!! 1500 [sketches]?! @nbc and @nbcsnl have been my home for 19 years and counting!!!" the All That alum captioned an Instagram post in March. "Love everyone that's helped me get to this amazing milestone!!!"