Rupert Murdoch’s Ex-Wife Jerry Hall Oozes Wealth At Paris Fashion Event Weeks After Scoring $260 Million Lump Sum In Divorce From Media Mogul
Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Jerry Hall hit Paris Fashion Week with her daughter Georgia looking like a million bucks — weeks after scoring $260 million in her divorce from the media mogul.
On Tuesday, Hall, 66, was spotted leaving her luxury hotel with her fashion model offspring. The legendary star rocked a black faux-fur jacket with a pair of matching shades. Hall finished off her look with a pair of diamond earrings.
Her flashy look comes on the heels of her massive settlement with Murdoch.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Hall, 66, filed for divorce from Murdoch, 91, in Los Angeles Superior Court. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The two got married in 2016 with the billionaire calling himself, “the luckiest and happiest man in the world.”
She asked for the marriage of 6 years to be terminated and for Murdoch to pay her spousal support — along with her attorney fees.
Hall rushed to court after Murdoch reportedly informed her their relationship was over via an email. Sources said Murdoch’s children were no fan of the supermodel, especially after she kept him away from them during the pandemic.
"[His family] thought that Jerry was keeping them from him," said a friend. "She does blame the children for souring the marriage. They had a lot to say about it and a role in his personal life."
"Jerry is truly devastated by what has happened and insists that it was all a bolt from the blue," an insider said at the time.
Sources told RadarOnline.com, that Murdoch had Hall sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement before they walked down the aisle.
However, sources told Daily Mail that despite the prenup, Hall negotiated a settlement that provided her with 2 homes and an estimated $260 million lump sum payment. Sources close to Murdoch said the figure was closer to $53 million. The deal was hashed days after Hall served Murdoch with legal papers at an airport.
After the divorce was finalized, the couple issued a joint statement reading, “Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future.”