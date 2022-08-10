Jerry Hall Dismisses Divorce From Rupert Murdoch Weeks After Serving Him With Legal Papers At The Airport

“These conditions ensured that in the event of divorce she would receive a settlement that would not allow her to interfere with the line of succession in his media empire, and protect the family fortune," the source said.

“The pre-nuptial agreement would have also spoken to how assets acquired during the marriage would be distributed upon a divorce,” they added. “This is where Jerry will walk away with hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The split turned ugly when Jerry hired a process server to track Rupert down. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the server found the mogul on July 4 at the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in the United Kingdom.