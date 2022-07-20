Jerry Hall Serves Billionaire Ex Rupert Murdoch With Divorce Papers In UK A Day After His Granddaughter's Wedding
Jerry Hall hired a process server to track down her estranged husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 66-year-old model informed the court the server personally handed Murdoch divorce papers on Monday, July 4.
The court documents reveal Hall had the server stake out the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in the United Kingdom. The proof of service summons stated Murdoch was served at the “car park adjacent to visitor waiting room” at around 9:39 AM.
The filing states, ‘I personally delivered the copies to [Murdoch].”
Hall clearly had her eye on her estranged husband’s schedule. The billionaire newspaper tycoon had been in town for his granddaughter Elisabeth’s weekend wedding to Matthew Freud which took place on July 3.
The following day, Murdoch traveled from the United Kingdom to America to attend the annual billionaire retreat put on by Allen & Co in Sun Valley. Hall’s filing suggests the server caught Murdoch as he left for the states.
The update means Hall’s petition for dissolution that was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court can move forward. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, sources revealed Hall and Murdoch had decided to split after 6 years of marriage. The two married in 2016 with the billionaire calling himself, “the luckiest and happiest man in the world.”
Hall filed for divorce on July 1. In court docs, she listed the date of separation as “to be determined.” The model cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Murdoch’s estranged wife checked the box to demand spousal support from the mogul. He has yet to respond in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the majority of Murdoch's $14 billion empire is protected by an iron-clad prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle.
An insider source told us, "There’s too much at stake so Rupert had Hall agree to pre-nuptial provisions when they married."
“These conditions ensured that in the event of divorce she would receive a settlement that would not allow her to interfere with the line of succession in his media empire, and protect the family fortune," the source added.