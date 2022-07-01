'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall Files For Divorce From Rupert Murdoch, Demands Spousal Support After Billionaire Broke Up With Her Via EMAIL

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media mogul husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar can confirm, after he reportedly broke up with her in an ice-cold way: via email.

According to explosive new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following six years of marriage. She now wants her attorney fees covered and is demanding spousal support.

Hall has been left "devastated" after calling it quits, she reportedly told a friend ahead of her 66th birthday tomorrow.