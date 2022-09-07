'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Donates $100k To Orphans And Widows Who Were Stiffed By Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins donated $100k to the family members of the victims from the Lion Air Flight 610 — who are owed money from Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has confirmed Diana will donate the money to benefit the family members of the 189 passengers and crew who were killed in 2018 when the plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff in Indonesia.