Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Gave His Mistress $300k To Buy LA Condo Before Embezzlement Accusations, 'RHOBH' Star Shocked

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was taken aback after she was told her estranged husband Tom Girardi wired his mistress $300k during their marriage, Radar has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were pushed into Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020. Many of his former clients accused him of running the firm like a Ponzi scheme.