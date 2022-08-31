Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Gave His Mistress $300k To Buy LA Condo Before Embezzlement Accusations, 'RHOBH' Star Shocked
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was taken aback after she was told her estranged husband Tom Girardi wired his mistress $300k during their marriage, Radar has learned.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were pushed into Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020. Many of his former clients accused him of running the firm like a Ponzi scheme.
Many of the clients had the same story. Girardi would settle a legal dispute but then come up with excuses when it came time to pay out the money. The ex-clients believe Girardi used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle which Jayne benefited from.
The RHOBH star has denied any knowledge of her husband’s alleged misdeeds.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, as part of the bankruptcy, Jayne had to turn over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi purchased for her during their marriage. The trustee presiding over the case said the once-respected lawyer used his client’s funds to buy the set.
The trustee presiding over the case is moving forward to auction off the earrings along with items that were recently handed over to the estate.
The trustee said a former “friend” of Girardi handed over “a small Tiffany heart-shaped white gold and pave diamond necklace, a small Cartier gold and pave diamond necklace, a Bulgari pearl and diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings approximately 1.75 carats each.”
All signs point to the jewelry being purchased for Girardi’s mistress retired California appellate justice, Tricia A. Bigelow.
Bigelow recently admitted to the L.A. Times that she had a 4-year affair with Girardi while he was married to Jayne. The relationship started in 2012 and ended in 2016. She claimed to have no knowledge of his alleged embezzlement and believed he was a successful attorney.
The L.A. Times reported, in 2015, Girardi helped Bigelow purchase an ocean-front condo in Santa Monica. Records show he wired her $300k the week she closed on the property.
However, the problem being the money came from a trust account with his client’s settlement money. Bigelow’s attorney said Girardi, “never shared anything with her regarding the source of any gifts.”
Jayne previously accused Bigelow of having an affair with her husband but was unaware of the $300k. During a recent deposition, when shown financial records of the wire, Jayne said, “f--- me.”