He also denied any wrongdoing in a June 2021 New York Times piece. Dozens of employees reportedly found no evidence of sexual misconduct by Schneider, but many "viewed him as verbally abusive."

"Dan Schneider is one of the most prolific producers of hit television in the kids and family entertainment business. Dan's shows transcend children's television and are staples on many streaming platforms today, and are enjoyed by both by kids and their parents," Russell Hicks, Former President of Content and Production at Nickelodeon, told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Wednesday.

"Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He was the shoulder they cried on when something happened to them. He understood what they were going through. Dan was like the great high school counselor you could always turn to for help and guidance. And he was their biggest champion," Hicks added.

"What people seem to be forgetting is the fact that the network has a talent management department that is keeping tabs on everything that is happening and going to every event these kids go to," Hicks continued.

"Television is a business and like any other business there are HR people and accountants and workplace rules that have to be followed. Nickelodeon’s reputation as the best in kids’ television required that nothing went on without the company knowing. There is a standards and practices group that reads every script and programming executives looking at every episode. Add to that everyday on every set, were the parents and caregivers and their friends watching every single frame of footage and listening to every joke. They had a billion dollar brand to protect. Every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved by executives at Nickelodeon."

