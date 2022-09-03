Drop The Lawsuit! Erika Jayne Claps Back After Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Files Bombshell Tax Fraud Case Against Her

Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, claiming she was guilty of assisting her husband in theft and fraud.

Now, only days after a Los Angeles judge ruled there was no evidence to prove the reality star had any knowledge of her estranged husband Tom Girardi's wrongdoings in one of the dozens of suits hedged against her, Jayne is demanding Fulton's case be dropped.