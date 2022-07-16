Court documents obtained by Page Six alleged that following the settlement, Fulton discovered that her $900,000 check had been cashed into the law firm's bank account without her permission.

“This was a complete outright forgery as [Fulton] never endorsed this check and certainly never agreed to have it deposited," the bombshell court filing read. "This negotiated check was in fact a forgery and a lie."

"The check was never held in trust but spent," the lawsuit continued. "It is beyond shocking and the pale that the firm would conceal the arrival of the check and not obtain Ms. Fulton’s endorsement as required by law."