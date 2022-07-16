As Radar previously reported, Martin has denied all claims of the alleged relationship. His legal team is currently moving to have the case dismissed.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," the singer's lawyer, Marty Singer, told Radar in a statement.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," the statement continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."