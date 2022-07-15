Ricky Martin Facing 50 Years In Prison After Being Accused Of Incest With Nephew & Getting Slapped With Protective Order
Ricky Martin could be facing 50 years in prison now that his accuser's identity has been revealed. After the singer venomously denied the allegations that got him slapped with a domestic violence restraining order, his brother, Eric Martin, has stepped forward and is claiming that Martin's alleged victim is his 21-year-old nephew, Radar has learned.
Spanish news website Marca broke the story — identifying Martin's accuser as Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Puerto Rican law takes incest very seriously. If he's found guilty, the She Bangs singer could reportedly face five decades behind bars.
Martin was accused of domestic violence earlier this month, and his alleged victim's identity was not revealed, until now.
According to Marca, Martin's nephew accuses the entertainer of being physically and psychologically abusive during their seven-month relationship. Sanchez claims that Martin didn't take it well after he broke off their romance.
Following their breakup, the singer reportedly showed up at his nephew's home and would continuously call him. Following the allegations, Martin was hit with a temporary restraining order. He denied the claims.
"The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me," Martin said on social media earlier this month. "Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."
His reps denied the accusations, too.
"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," his team said at the time. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."
Martin's legal battle is set for July 21.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Martin's reps regarding his accuser's identity. So far, no word back.