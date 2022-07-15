Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin allegedly carried out a nearly year-long relationship with his 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez and lost it after his relative cut things off, Radar has learned.

The bombshell revelation was made by Ricky’s brother Eric Martin weeks after news of a restraining order broke. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, a judge in Puerto Rico granted the order after Sanchez went to court.