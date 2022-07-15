Man Charged With Homicide & Child Abuse In Disturbing Death Of His GF's 18-Month-Old Baby

"The way it was described to our investigators after the autopsy, it was injuries comparable to a severe car accident," said Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott, according to WWMT.

When officers arrived at the scene, the child was unresponsive. The baby resided with its mother and Tanner in the city of Hartford.

The baby was first admitted to Watervliet Hospital and later airlifted to a second medical facility in Kalamazoo, where he underwent emergency surgeries but sadly died.