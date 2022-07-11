Cheers! Erika Jayne Celebrates Birthday By Sipping $20 Cocktails In Wake Of Legal Issues, No 'RHOBH' Pals In Sight
Erika Jayne managed to celebrate her birthday at a ritzy restaurant despite her ongoing legal battles, but not one of her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills co-stars was in sight.
Radar has learned that the singer-turned-reality star pulled out all the stops, sipping on $20 cocktails and enjoying brunch at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood on Sunday.
Erika kept the celebration small by only ringing in her special day with a group of her closest confidants, none of who were her fellow Bravo housewives.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she's "actively engaged" in talks to settle the $25 million bankruptcy lawsuit in connection to her estranged husband Thomas Girardi's embezzlement case, and, despite the battle not being over, the star put her legal woes aside for her 51st birthday.
Jumping out of a luxury SUV, Erika showed she wasn't hiding either. Rocking an electric blue pantsuit, the troubled RHOBH star reclaimed her power in the attention-grabbing number and strutted her stuff in white stilettos with her head held high.
Leaving her blonde hair down and flowing, Erika oozed confidence and sported a smile.
Keeping her oversized shades on while inside the TAO group-owned restaurant, the singer's pals made sure to capture their luxurious lunch. In several Instagram shots, Erika and her inner circle sucked down what looked like espresso martinis, spritzers, and other items from the restaurant's fancy cocktails list — that run anywhere from $16 to $22 a pop.
Erika appeared in a great mood despite not one of her RHOBH co-stars being in attendance for the festivities. Her Bravo bestie Lisa Rinna did manage to honor the star with a birthday shout-out on social media.
Sharing several snaps of them over the years, Rinna wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY THELMA," to which Erika responded, "Love you Louise!!!"
After the last RHOBH episode, Erika is on the naughty list with at least one of her co-stars.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she copped backlash after drunkenly telling Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son to "f--- off" repeatedly at his mother's birthday party. Kyle Richards was even dragged into the mess after later laughing about the incident with Dorit Kemsley and their husbands.
As if Erika's legal issues weren't enough, her alcohol consumption has been adding even more drama to the season — with some of her fellow housewives expressing concern about her habit of mixing booze with her prescription pills.