'It Stinks For Their Human Parents:' Leonardo DiCaprio & Ex Camila Morrone Unleash Dog Custody Clash After Bitter Breakup
Leonardo DiCaprio might be single again, but he's still tied to his ex, Camila Morrone, in more ways than one. After four years together, the pair broke it off last month, but sources tell RadarOnline.com that the devoted dog daddy is fighting with his former flame over who gets to keep the Siberian huskies they adopted together as pandemic pets.
"Leo's breakup with Camila is a lot more bitter than his many prior galpals and it's because of these dogs that he loves like they're his kids," an insider spilled.
"Neither will give them up and are trying to arrange some type of co-parenting where she'll have the dogs for a while and then he'll have them. Neither one is happy about it!"
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Leo, 47, and the 25-year-old Death Wish beauty — who considers herself to be Al Pacino's stepdaughter following a long-term romance with her mother — adopted the kooky canines, cleverly named Jack and Jill, in 2020 as puppies. But the pets haven't made fans in the film world.
Leo's Don't Look Up director Adam McKay has described the playful pair as "absolute tornadoes," and the actor's co-star Jennifer Lawrence called them "psychotic."
"These dogs earned a reputation all their own for being rowdy and getting into everything, but Leo and Camila love to spoil and make a fuss over them," the insider blabbed to RadarOnline.com. "They're very lucky dogs — even if the custody situation stinks for their human parents!"
While Leo's still battling his ex-girlfriend over their pooches, he reportedly already has his sights set on someone else — supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two were seen getting cozy in New York last week amid rumors the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star is "actively pursuing" the 27-year-old runway vixen.
"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," a source revealed. “They've been seen hanging out with groups of people.” Another insider claimed that “neither of them want a relationship" and they are "taking it slow."
Leo and Camila ended their relationship in August.