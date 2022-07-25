Marilyn Manson Accuses Ex Evan Rachel Wood Of Using Fake FBI Letter In Custody Battle With Jamie Bell
Marilyn Manson has accused his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood of sending her ex-husband/actor Jamie Bell a fake FBI letter as part of their custody battle, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Manson dropped the bombshell as part of his defamation lawsuit against Wood.
Manson sued Wood accusing her over accusations she fabricated abuse claims. The two dated from 2007 to 2010. For years, the actress has spoken out about abuse during a relationship but did not name Manson as the alleged abuser until 2021.
In court documents, Manson said Wood and her partner Illma Gore conspired together to ruin his life.
The singer said they reached out to his ex-girlfriends to convince them they were abused by Manson. He said Wood talked to his exes about “repressed memories” suggesting they had kept any abuse deep down.
In his lawsuit, he said the two wrote up a fake FBI letter that claimed Wood was a key witness in an investigation.
The letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
Manson said Wood forged the name of a real FBI agent on the letter and then distributed the letter to members of the media and other alleged victims.
RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by Manson’s lawyer Howard King to the court. In the letter, the powerhouse LA-based attorney revealed his office pulled records from Wood’s divorce from actor Jamie Bell.
Wood and Bell split in 2014 after being married for 19 months. They share an 8-year-old son, Jack.
The two have been fighting over custody for over a year. Manson’s lawyer said Wood used the alleged FBI letter in her fight with Bell in an attempt to keep their son in Nashville. She told him that their son Jack was in danger in Los Angeles and should not go there.
In court documents, the actor said Wood had sent him a letter in December 2020 “supposedly from law enforcement personnel connected with the investigation. The letter was sent to me through the messaging app called Signal.”
He said Wood first sent him a letter with Gore’s name at the top but then she deleted the post. “The letter was not on any kind of department letterhead and was supposedly from a woman named Michelle Langer of the ‘Federal Violent Crimes Department.’
“I googled but found no such department or woman … I called the number for Michelle Langer on the letter for two days. This person gave me another number on which I called and left a voicemail. I never heard back.”
At the time, Bell wrote, “I frankly do not understand what is happening. Either Evan's claims that she is receiving 'death threats' are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wood was fighting Manson’s plea for an emergency hearing. He has been making moves to depose his ex. The judge agreed and set a hearing for August.