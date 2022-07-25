'I Feel Like He's Trying To Kill Me': Britney Spears Leaks Disturbing 2019 Text Messages She Sent Her Mom Lynne From Inside Psych Ward

The Grammy winner said Lynne went MIA until she was released. Then, she allegedly received a message, reading, "You should have let me visit you and give you a hug."

Britney also shared a text message thread saved under the name Jansen, whom she described as a "friend from home."

"She was supposed to help me get a new lawyer … I never heard back from her," the singer wrote, sharing how she felt alone while stuck in a facility against her will.

Jansen Fitzgerald has since spoken out, claiming on Monday that she replied to her "dear friend" Britney and always felt "some of my messages were deleted."