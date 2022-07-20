Britney Spears' Ex-Employee Tries To Postpone 'Bedroom Bugging' Battle, Pop Star Fights Back

Judge Brenda Penny is expected to rule whether Rosengart depose Greenhill and Taylor in the upcoming hearing, which will cover everything about Tri Star's alleged involvement in Spears' 13-year conservatorship — including accusations the company helped Jamie Spears bug his daughter's bedroom and monitor her phones.

In an attempt to delay the July 27 hearing, Greenhill's new attorney said he needs more time “to get up to speed” on the case.