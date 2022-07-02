COURT DOCUMENT: Tri-Star Entertainment Made $18M During Pop Star's Grueling 13-Year Conservatorship, Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims

Another email revealed a conversation between Lou and one of Jamie's lawyers shortly before going to court to ask a judge grant him temporary conservatorship.

"We have run into a problem with our judge selection -- the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs to B," the lawyer's email read. "The first time she is off the bench is Wednesday. That is the first safe day to be in court on this matter -- if we go earlier, all of this work could well be for virtually nothing."

According to the court documents, Tri-Star's starting commission was set at 5% of Britney's total earnings.