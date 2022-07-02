TikTok Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit By Two Families Who Lost Their Young Daughters After Attempting 'Blackout Challenge'

Walton died on July 15, 2021, after her algorithm started playing the strangulation challenge, the suit claims. During a long car ride, her stepmother allegedly heard Walton on TikTok watching videos that she later discovered were the "blackout challenge."

When they got home from the trip, Walton's stepmom claims they went swimming and she took a nap. When awoke and checked on the 8-year-old in her bedroom. That's where she found Walton "hanging from her bed with a rope around her neck.”

Walton was “under the belief that if she posted a video of herself doing the Blackout Challenge, then she would become famous,” the documents state.