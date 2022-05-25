Daughter Vs. Father! Britney Spears Demands Jamie Sit For Deposition After Conservatorship Battle, Accuses Him Of Hiding

Britney Spears and her legal team still have a bone to pick with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, claiming he's been hiding out so he doesn't have to submit to a deposition.

In a new 21-page filing, the pop star's attorney and former federal prosecutor, Mathew Rosengart, claimed Jamie went MIA and has yet to agree to "any of the numerous deposition dates proposed" for over six months, Radar has learned.