Mother Of Texas Elementary School Shooter Claims Son, 18, Was Not Violent Before Heinous Attack As His Grandmother Fights For Her Life

"I had a good relationship with him. He kept to himself; he didn't have many friends," she stated, claiming they last spoke while celebrating his 18th birthday last week. "I had a card and a Snoopy stuffed animal to give to him."

Reyes said she and her sister will be caring for her mother when she's released from the hospital, revealing that Celia "with her left hand, was able to hold my hand."

Her mother cannot smile, Reyes added, noting doctors do not know her prognosis yet.

This morning, the shooter's grandfather, Rolando Reyes, also spoke out and said he had no idea that Ramos had acquired weapons and would have turned his grandson in.