Battle Over Britney! Lynne Spears Pleads For Reconciliation As Singer Leaks Alarming 2019 Messages To Mom & Old Friend

"He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I'm like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f–k yourslwf [sic]," the message to Lynne read, not specifying whether she was referring to her doctor or estranged father, Jamie, who was her conservator at the time.

Seroquel is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. "I feel like he's trying to kill me," she continued in the disturbing thread. "I swear to god I do."

Britney claimed that she got no response from her mom, Lynne, at the time, sharing another screenshot in which she asked her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald to help her find new counsel.