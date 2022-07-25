Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow

We're told the bosses at MSNBC love Wallace so much that they offered her the 9 PM gig, but she turned it down — making way for Maddox's replacement Alex Wagner. That doesn't mean she won't take over an earlier evening timeslot in the future.

“She passed," sources tell RadarOnline.com, pointing out that Wallace wants to be present in her children's lives. "She has kids at school and wants to be home," they add. "Make no mistake, they offered it NW first.”

The insider also said, “Her 4-6 PM schedule is perfect. She’s home to have dinner with kids and put them to bed.”