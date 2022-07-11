Inside MSNBC: Rachel Maddow Nixed Keith Olbermann’s Return, Approved Her MSNBC Replacement Alex Wagner

MSNBC’s search to replace their most high-profile host, Rachel Maddow, ended because Maddow herself finally approved of Alex Wagner, who will take her seat.

“Several big names that were suggested were rejected by Rachel. She was insisting that a ‘fresh-faced’ woman take over her primetime slot rather than bring in a higher profiled name who presents the past, not the future,” sources tell Radar. “Katie Couric and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann were both names Maddow couldn’t get behind.”