Britney Spears Objects To Paying Mom Lynne's $660k Legal Fees, Claims She's Been Family's 'Breadwinner' For Too Long
Britney Spears is putting her foot down and refusing to pay her mom Lynne Spears' more than $660k legal fees. According to the pop star, she's been the family's "breadwinner" for far too long.
In brand-new court documents filed on Tuesday, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer made it clear — she doesn't feel like she should be on the hook for the money her mom requested from her estate in November.
Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argues “there is no legal authority supporting the petition” that Lynne filed months ago.
“Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family,” the documents obtained by Page Six state.
Don't think Britney's lawyer didn't bring up Lynne's Louisiana mansion that her daughter "generously" paid for.
"For at least a decade resided in a large, expansive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears’ utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totaling approximately $1.7 million,” Rosengart claimed.
According to Britney's powerhouse attorney, there is “no legal basis for placing” the singer "in the middle" of her mother's financial commitments because Lynne was just a "third party" in her 13-year conservatorship.
Rosengart also fired shots at the Grammy winner's dad, Jamie Spears, pointing out that he "had a long history of financial mismanagement" and filed for bankruptcy before Britney became a household name.
Her lawyer claims Jamie collected "more than $6 million” from Britney's estate during his time as her conservator and "handsomely from her very hard work."
As for Lynne's side, her legal team claims they are owed money because they worked overtime to help end Britney's conservatorship.
In the November filing, her mom's legal team said they took meetings, placed phone calls, prepared documents, and even made court appearances before Britney's conservatorship was terminated.
As Radar reported, Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 long years, suspending her father as the conservator of her estate. Her attorney now has plans in place for the singer's financial future and freedom.