Britney Spears Objects To Paying Mom Lynne's $660k Legal Fees, Claims She's Been Family's 'Breadwinner' For Too Long

Britney Spears is putting her foot down and refusing to pay her mom Lynne Spears' more than $660k legal fees. According to the pop star, she's been the family's "breadwinner" for far too long.

In brand-new court documents filed on Tuesday, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer made it clear — she doesn't feel like she should be on the hook for the money her mom requested from her estate in November.