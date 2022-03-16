As Radar reported, Wood’s latest claims against Manson revealed in Phoenix Rising come just days after Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – filed a lawsuit against the actress, claiming that her allegations against him are a “malicious falsehood” that have since “derailed” his career in the entertainment industry.

“This action arises from the wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy by Defendant Evan Rachel Wood and her on-again, off-again romantic partner, Defendant Ashley Gore, a/k/a Illma Gore, to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser—a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career,” the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month, reads.