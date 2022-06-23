Influencer Niece Waidhofer, 31, Found Dead: Commits Suicide After Scrubbing Nearly All Photos — Leaves Up Emotional Engagement Announcement
Social media influencer Niece Waidhofer "took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues," her devastated family shared while confirming reports of her death at 31.
Waidhofer, who grew a following of more than 4 million on Instagram, had either deleted or archived several of her posts before her passing — leaving up only three.
Her latest IG post was a car selfie shared on March 25. She also opted to leave a video of herself dancing with her dog back in 2017.
The oldest photo was of Waidhofer and her then-fiancé announcing their engagement alongside a photo of the couple kissing and showcasing her diamond ring in June 2015. She was reportedly single at the time of her death.
"From our very first date, I knew this was the man I want to spend the rest of my life with," the model wrote in her caption. "Even still, there is nothing that could have prepared me for the elation I felt when he asked me to be his wife. My love, you are all I will ever want. I will love you with my entire heart until I take my last breath."
Waidhofer was found dead after cops showed up at her Houston, Texas, residence for a welfare check following a call from a concerned family member.
"She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered," her loved ones revealed.
Waidhofer previously went viral after doing the "Roast Me" trend on Reddit.
To honor her memory, Waidhofer's family plans to launch a non-profit called "Peace from Niece" to benefit mental health awareness and provide grants for mental illness research.
"Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging," her family told TMZ.
"While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved [dog] Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace."