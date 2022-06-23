Influencer Niece Waidhofer, 31, Found Dead: Commits Suicide After Scrubbing Nearly All Photos — Leaves Up Emotional Engagement Announcement

Her latest IG post was a car selfie shared on March 25. She also opted to leave a video of herself dancing with her dog back in 2017.

The oldest photo was of Waidhofer and her then-fiancé announcing their engagement alongside a photo of the couple kissing and showcasing her diamond ring in June 2015. She was reportedly single at the time of her death.

"From our very first date, I knew this was the man I want to spend the rest of my life with," the model wrote in her caption. "Even still, there is nothing that could have prepared me for the elation I felt when he asked me to be his wife. My love, you are all I will ever want. I will love you with my entire heart until I take my last breath."

Waidhofer was found dead after cops showed up at her Houston, Texas, residence for a welfare check following a call from a concerned family member.