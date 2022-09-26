'The World Cannot Stop Him': Hundreds of Russians Flee To Armenia As Vladimir Putin Plans To Ban 'All Fighting Aged Men' From Leaving The Country
Thousands of Russians have fled the nation after Vladimir Putin announced he is set to mobilize more than 300,000 additional soldiers into Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development, as Putin’s forces continue to suffer heavy losses in their ongoing war against Ukraine, a number of Russian men have decided to leave the country rather than risk being called to fight.
The startling revelation comes amid reports that Putin is gearing up to ban “all fighting aged men” from leaving Russia after thousands fled to nearby nations as a result of the recent mass mobilization.
Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the pro-Russia news outlet Meduza, Putin’s ban is expected to come as early as Wednesday, creating huge traffic jams along the country's borders and hiking up airfare rates.
Over the weekend, upwards of 10,000 Russian men were estimated to have left Russia for Finland, while hundreds of others were estimated to have fled to Armenia.
According to The Armenian Report, nearly all of the Russian men to have fled Russia for Armenia were doing so as a result of Putin’s mass mobilization and the upcoming ban.
“I can’t wrap my head around it,” one fleeing Russian told the outlet after arriving in Armenia last week. “Can you imagine in the 21st century there is one man who is doing whatever he desires?”
“The whole word cannot stop him,” the man continued. “How? What to do? There is no way. I have no idea. The whole world doesn’t have an idea. It’s been over six months and nothing has changed.”
“Everything is really bad,” another young man to have fled Russia for Armenia told The Armenian Report. “There needs to be peace in the whole world.”
“Regarding the mobilization – it’s horrible,” he added. “Show me a man in his right mind who will go there.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, those who have not had the opportunity to flee Russia for the likes of Georgia, Finland, and Armenia have instead turned to breaking their own arms so as not to be drafted to fight in Ukraine.