Brad Pitt 'Seeing' Emily Ratajkowski As Her Bitter Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard Rages On
Sebastian Bear-McClard, who? Emily Ratajkowski has been casually dating Brad Pitt after filing for divorce from her movie producer husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the model, 31, are "seeing each other" in the wake of her bitter split following rumors that Bear-McClard cheated on her.
According to a source, it's nothing serious... at least, not yet!
Pitt and Ratajkowski are not "officially dating," but they have reportedly been spending time together on more than one occasion.
"People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together," an insider told Page Six.
Pitt isn't the only one playing the field. The Gone Girl actress has also "been seen with other people." As RadarOnline.com reported, Ratajkowski was seen getting cozy with Diplo at Bad Bunny's concert last month.
When it came to Pitt, Ratajkowski didn't make the first move.
"He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" OK! magazine reported in August.
The award winner had his eyes on her for a while, the insider revealed, and when he heard about her split, he contacted her.
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," the source stated. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."
"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," they noted. "She was happily married [to Sebastian Bear-McClard], and Brad respected that."
However, that all changed when Ratajkowski decided to end her four-year marriage following rumors that Bear-McClard was unfaithful.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider claimed in July. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
Ratajkowski filed for divorce earlier this month. The former pair will likely gear up for a lengthy custody battle over their one-year-old son, Sylvester, and possibly their beloved dog, Colombo.
Ratajkowski can learn a thing or two about divorce and bitter custody battles from her new man!