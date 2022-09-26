'He's Never Seen A Naked Woman': MSNBC Panel RIDICULES Sen. Lindsey Graham During Wild Segment About Abortion
Lindsey Graham's sexuality was mocked last week by an MSNBC panel disagreeing with the senator’s controversial stance regarding abortion policy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling segment took place Friday night during MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s program, The 11th Hour, in which she sat around a table with her four guests: CBS Sunday Morning’s Nancy Giles, CNBC’s Ron Insana, MSNBC columnist Liz Plank and the comedian Judy Gold.
But while the boisterous panel criticized Graham for his stance on abortion policy, Ruhle and her guests also ridiculed the 67-year-old GOP senator and suggested Graham has not only “never seen a naked woman” but they also seemingly suggested the senator is gay.
“Why do this? Republicans don’t even support it across the board,” Ruhle asked her guests regarding reports Graham is seeking to outlaw abortion throughout the country. “He’s dividing Republicans.”
“It’s not like you can get white evangelical voters to vote for you twice,” she added. “And now they’re knocking out a ton of other potential new voters.”
“And, the fact that he is telling women what to do with their bodies…” Gold quickly responded. “He’s never seen a vagina! He’s never seen a naked woman! And he is telling me?”
“We don’t know that for sure,” Ruhle countered. We do not know that for sure.” Then MSNBC’s Plank interjected and suggested: “It’s probably true, it’s probably true.”
CNBC’s Insana then quickly clarified Gold’s shocking allegations by pointing out how the comedian’s unfounded accusation should only be referred to “as an unconfirmed report.”
Surprisingly, the panel continued to mock Sen. Graham until Insana further refocused the panel’s attention closer to the topic at hand.
“If I could flip that, though, as a married man who’s got a wife and two daughters,” Insana said, “I don’t want somebody who’s not married, without a family, dictating my family policy.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, MSNBC’s Ruhle and her guests were not the only ones to mock Sen. Graham and his sexuality on air last week.
Whoopi Goldberg, during Thursday’s episode of The View, came under intense scrutiny after she ridiculed the South Carolina senator.
"Well, maybe he's getting married?" Goldberg quipped after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked Sen. Graham “what changed” regarding his initial belief states should decide their own marriage and abortion policies.
"Do it quick,” Goldberg continued, “because I know people are fooling around with our marriage rights, wherever you stand.”
Goldberg was quickly pressured to address her remarks after users on social media became outraged over the 66-year-old comedian’s comments seemingly "accusing Sen. Lindsey Graham of being a closeted gay man."