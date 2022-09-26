Lindsey Graham's sexuality was mocked last week by an MSNBC panel disagreeing with the senator’s controversial stance regarding abortion policy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The startling segment took place Friday night during MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s program, The 11th Hour, in which she sat around a table with her four guests: CBS Sunday Morning’s Nancy Giles, CNBC’s Ron Insana, MSNBC columnist Liz Plank and the comedian Judy Gold.