Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line
What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean.
Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.
The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle Richards and she heard a different tale.
In February, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kathy got into a shouting match with a "rude" employee at the bar after she asked if the DJ could play Jackson's 1982 hit. The staffer told the philanthropist-turned-housewife to "go back to L.A.," which sent Kathy over the edge.
This outlet was also told Kathy shouted they were looking at "white privilege," something Hilton's team fiercely denied.
"Sutton said she had a breakdown in the club because no one wanted to do the conga line. Here's the part that I find interesting is this really isn't the truth. I never heard anything about any conga line," Mellencamp stated in a recent episode of her podcast Two T's In A Pod with Tamra Judge.
While she shot down Sutton's story, she did give her former co-star kudos for "at least owning up to the fact that there was a breakdown at the club" and called out Crystal Minkoff for "pretending she didn't see it."
Dropping the tea about what really went down, Mellencamp confirmed RadarOnline.com's report.
"But it was because she went up to the DJ and asked him to play Billie Jean and he — you know has DJs are, especially famous DJs. When they're in the middle of a set, they don't want some random, or even some famous socialite, coming and telling them what to play so he said "no" and that set her off," she told Judge.
Kathy's co-star Lisa Rinna claimed that the aftermath of Hilton's tantrum was so violent, she now has PTSD. “I am really trying," she said in her confessional, "but I feel like I have seen the devil. And her name is Kathy Hilton."
In response, Kathy reposed several reactions from fans, including one that called Rinna a "fake b----."