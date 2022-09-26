'Without A Trace' Star Poppy Montgomery's Ex-Housekeeper Demands $100k In Court Over Alleged Unpaid Wages

Actress Poppy Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford are accused of stiffing their ex-housekeeper and now they are being dragged to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miriam Trejo has sued the 50-year-old ex-Without a Trace star for failure to provide meal breaks, failure to pay all wages upon termination, and failure to pay all wages earned.