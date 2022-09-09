Emily Ratajkowski Files For Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years Of Marriage Following Cheating Rumors
It's over! Emily Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on the heels of rumors he cheated, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The documents obtained by this website show that Ratajkowski filed to end her four-year marriage in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. The model, 31, noted it was contested, which means she's ready to fight Bear-McClard over issues like custody.
Her filing comes a little over one week after she was spotted moving boxes out of the NYC apartment she once shared with the film producer. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Gone Girl actress, 31, hired Oz Moving and Storage company to do all the heavy lifting.
Two musclemen were photographed carrying out the large items like her bedroom mattress.
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard will likely gear up for a lengthy custody battle over the former couple's one-year-old son, Sylvester, and possibly their beloved dog, Colombo.
The once happy pair have not addressed their breakup, but RadarOnline.com was told the split "came out of the blue" after the model discovered he had cheated on her.
That tracks with photos this outlet posted, showing Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard all over each other in Italy just weeks before their relationship blew up.
"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider told Page Six in July. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
Most recently, Ratajkowski was seen getting close to Diplo. A source told RadarOnline.com that the Blurred Lines actress wasn't shy about packing on the PDA with the DJ/music producer at Bad Bunny's concert at Yankee Stadium.
Bear-McClard's not having as much fun.
He reportedly got "fired" from his own company over alleged "complaints about his behavior." He denied those claims, alleging he stepped away to take care of his sick mother.
While they've remained quiet about the reason for their split, Ratajkowski has liked several comments about her husband's alleged cheating scandal.
She's also been active on TikTok, duetting salty stories about moving on.
The two wed surprised the world when they said "I do" during a courthouse wedding in 2018. Ratajkowski gave birth to their son one year later.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to both parties' reps for comment.