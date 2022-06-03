Choosing Sides? Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Hocus Pocus' Costar PRAISES Kim Cattrall After 'SATC' Drama

Kathy Najimy took fans by surprise by showing support to Kim Cattrall after her Hocus Pocus 2 costar Sarah Jessica Parker spoke out about the Sex and the City drama in a rare interview.

SJP opened up about her "painful" rift with Cattrall on the Awards Chatter podcast, revealing her former SATC costar's remarks over the years have been tough to hear, adding, "There just isn't anybody else who has talked about me in this way."