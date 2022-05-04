Kim Cattrall Says She Was Never Asked To Join 'And Just Like That' Reboot, Reveals Samantha's SHOCKING Plotline

Kim Cattrall was never asked to be in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. That's one of the bombshells the 65-year-old actress revealed about her decision to leave her iconic character Samantha Jones behind.

Sitting down with Variety, Cattrall didn't hold back. Finally giving SATC fans closure, the actress also revealed the plotline she was pitched when they approached her about a third installment of the franchise — and what they had in mind for Samantha will shock you.