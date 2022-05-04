Kim Cattrall Says She Was Never Asked To Join 'And Just Like That' Reboot, Reveals Samantha's SHOCKING Plotline
Kim Cattrall was never asked to be in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. That's one of the bombshells the 65-year-old actress revealed about her decision to leave her iconic character Samantha Jones behind.
Sitting down with Variety, Cattrall didn't hold back. Finally giving SATC fans closure, the actress also revealed the plotline she was pitched when they approached her about a third installment of the franchise — and what they had in mind for Samantha will shock you.
"I was never asked to be part of the reboot," Cattrall stated once and for all. "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."
Admitting she never watched the highly-criticized first season, Cattrall stated that what she's heard about the events that unfolded in AJLK matches the pitch she was given for the third movie. For example, Christopher Noth's character Big's death.
Throwing shade at the creative team, Cattrall said, "The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was." When asked about the rumors that producers wanted Samantha to get tangled up with Miranda Hobbs' teenage son, the actress shared her thoughts.
"If there had been a third movie, Samantha’s storyline involved her getting unwanted pictures from Brady?" the interviewer asked, to which Cattrall responded, "It’s heartbreaking."
The actress wasn't impressed with the path they wanted Samantha to go on.
"Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s... " she said.
When asked, "So, in the third movie, you didn’t feel like Samantha was progressing," Cattrall said, "That’s an understatement."
The actress also stated that while she's flattered fans want her back, it's not happening.
"I haven’t deserted anybody. Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago? And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies," Cattrall stated. "I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?"
When asked if her decision not to return was definite, Cattrall closed the chapter once and for all.
"That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no," she said.
As Radar reported, Noth's sexual assault allegations put AJLT season two in jeopardy. After killing off his character and removing him from flashback scenes, producers ultimately decided to push forward with another season of the reboot.