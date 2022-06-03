Your tip
No Drama Here! Lisa Rinna & Kathy Hilton Bury Feud, Alleged 'Assistant' Has NO Ties To 'RHOBH' Star

Jun. 3 2022, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

No drama here! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's feud is over. Radar is told Hilton's alleged "assistant," who threatened legal action against Rinna, has no ties to Kathy.

Insiders exclusively revealed to us that Hilton never hired the man as her assistant, and he was simply looking for his "15 minutes of fame."

Radaronline.com is told Rinna decided to delete her Instagram Stories after her team was informed by Hilton's that he was allegedly falsely representing himself. We're also told the RHOBH stars have not spoken directly about the situation, but they are on the same page. There's zero drama between them over the incident.

The internet went wild when a social media feud erupted between Rinna and a man who identified himself as Hilton's assistant. Over the weekend, he threatened to "expose" Rinna and posted her phone number. Radar is told the Bravo personality has no idea how he obtained her personal cell.

Rinna hit back, posting his phone number. "I just called the number and they said 'hello this is the executive assistant of Kathy Hilton," one fan claimed when stating they dialed his digits.

The man later changed his tune, claiming he was a private marketing manager who was hired to run a smear campaign against Rinna. He alleged he was paid more than $27,000 to "draw attention away from his client."

"All narratives associated with my campaign are false," he wrote.

Fans immediately grew suspicious of him, taking to social media to do some detective work.

"Kathy Hilton can afford a crème de la crème legal team and PR relations team, but instead she chose this guy? Yeah ooookay Rinna," one person wrote. "It makes absolutely no sense. This guy claims he signed an NDA and would have just ruined his 'career.' We're not buying it," added another. "What marketing manager you know releasing this kind of statement? get back in your box," laughed off a third.

Radaronline.com has reached out to the man for comment. So far, no word back.

