Amber Heard Is 'Broke' Due To Legal Fees & Lavish Lifestyle As She Owes Johnny Depp Nearly $10.4 Million

Amber Heard allegedly cannot pay the nearly $10.4 million she now owes ex-husband Johnny Depp because of mounting legal fees and a lavish and expensive lifestyle, Radar has learned.

On Thursday, while speaking to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed the 36-year-old actress is essentially “broke” and is currently unable to pay the millions of dollars in compensatory and punitive damages she owes Depp following the jury’s verdict in their defamation battle on Wednesday.