Vladimir Putin Demands Goddaughter Be Jailed For 'Spreading Falsehoods About Government Agencies'
Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
According to Daily Star, Sobchak is under investigation for the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the execution of its authority by a government agency."
Sobchak, who faced off against Putin in Russia’s 2018 presidential election, allegedly spread falsehoods about Russia’s government agencies via her media outlet.
A recent report by the Russian news agency TASS indicated that Sobchak is “ready to assume responsibility as the platform where the falsehood appeared doesn’t have any administrators, and the story had no editors or video directors.”
The politician and journalist also came under fire earlier this year after she was accused of leaving Russia in protest against Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
“I am Russian, I am a citizen of Russia,” Sobchak said at the time, “I do not emigrate anywhere, I have no other citizenships.”
Sobchak also criticized Putin in 2018 after she placed fourth in the country’s presidential election.
"In a system created by Putin, it is only possible for Putin to win,” she said. “I am realistic about who will become the president.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sobchak is just the latest Russian to condemn Putin over his failing war against Ukraine.
Last week, shortly after Putin ordered more than 300,000 new soldiers into Ukraine, thousands of young Russian men fled the country to avoid the draft.
“I can’t wrap my head around it,” one Russian who fled to Armenia said at the time. “Can you imagine in the 21st century there is one man who is doing whatever he desires?”
“The whole word cannot stop him,” the Russian continued. “How? What to do? There is no way. I have no idea. The whole world doesn’t have an idea. It’s been over six months and nothing has changed.”
Other Russians have resorted to breaking their own arms in an effort to avoid being drafted into Ukraine, while others allegedly attempted to assassinate Putin by attacking his motorcade in early September.